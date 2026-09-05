A woman stole a box of silver ornaments from a jewellery shop in Lonavala, fled into traffic and escaped with an accomplice waiting outside on a bike.

A jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Lonavala witnessed a daring theft when a woman stole a box containing silver ornaments and fled before staff could stop her.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the woman running out of the store and into traffic as employees chased her.

Woman Distracted Shopkeeper Before Theft

According to reports, the woman first asked the shopkeeper to show more varieties of jewellery. When the shopkeeper moved to another corner of the store, she quickly grabbed the entire box of ornaments and ran outside.

The shopkeeper realised the box was missing and rushed out, only to see her escaping.

Accomplice Waiting Outside

Police said the woman had an accomplice waiting on a bike outside the shop. She managed to flee with him before staff could catch up. The shopkeeper later filed an FIR, and police are now tracking the suspects using CCTV footage and other inputs.

The investigation is ongoing, with police teams working to identify and locate the woman and her accomplice.