Delhi government has declared September 11, 2026, a public holiday ahead of the BRICS Summit. Government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs under Delhi government will remain closed, creating a three-day weekend.

Residents of Delhi would get a three-day holiday in September owing to the 18th BRICS Summit to be held in the national capital. As such, Delhi government has made Friday, September 11, 2026, a public holiday in light of the said Summit. People may have three consecutive days off because the next two days, that is Saturday and Sunday, also fall on weekdays.

This holiday order would apply to all the offices and institutes controlled by the Delhi government alone. Private companies, schools, and Central government offices would be free to decide about their policies relating to holiday.

Who Would Get A Holiday On September 11?

According to the notification published by the General Administration Department of Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor has declared September 11 a holiday for all offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It implies that regular functioning in Delhi government-controlled offices would be suspended on Friday. However, it does not necessarily mean that this holiday would apply to private sector offices, schools, or Central government offices, except where different orders are issued.

What Is The Reason For The Declaration Of A Holiday In Delhi?

This holiday declaration is made in preparation for the BRICS Summit and other preparations taking place in Delhi. There is the need for security and traffic arrangements in anticipation of such an event taking place.

There is the declaration of a holiday in the Delhi government offices as one of the arrangements that have been made in anticipation of the BRICS Summit. The citizens in Delhi might experience some changes in traffic and security arrangements during the BRICS Summit.

BRICS Summit 2026 Schedule

The BRICS Summit will take place between September 11 and September 13, 2026. According to the schedule in the given information, BRICS Business Forum will take place on September 11 while the summit will take place on September 12 and 13.

Theme Of This Year's Summit: "Building for Strength, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

Plan Your Government Work Before September 11

Individuals who have business to do in the Delhi government offices should plan to accomplish the same before the holiday. This is because the government controlled offices will be closed on Friday.

Delhi citizens are going to be affected not only by the political significance of the BRICS Summit but also by the international conference itself which will have an impact on the way Delhi is administered for the next three days.