New Delhi weather today is expected to remain overcast, with temperatures between 25.9°C and 29.7°C and an 84% chance of rain. Check humidity, sunrise and sunset timings.

4th September, 2026: Today, there will probably be cloudy and rainy weather in New Delhi, with the air remaining quite cool. According to the weather forecast, there is an 84 percent chance of rain, while the high level of humidity may make the atmosphere wet. Below is today’s weather forecast for New Delhi.

Overcast Weather, Chance of Rain

Today, the sky in Delhi will be overcast, with the maximum and minimum temperatures of about 29.7°C and 25.9°C respectively. Considering that the probability of precipitation today is 84%, one should be ready for rain showers.

High humidity level will be around 78%, making conditions outside even more uncomfortable for people. Atmospheric pressure will be close to 100.5 kPa, while the UV index will be very low at 0.6.

Time of Sunrise and Sunset

In New Delhi, today the sun will rise at around 6:00 AM and set at 6:39 PM. Cloudiness and precipitation can contribute to poor daylight conditions for most of the day.

Considering that rains still seem likely, people in Delhi must carry an umbrella with them at all times.