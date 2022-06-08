Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi heatwave likely to fall over weekend; monsoon to hit north India by month end

    Weather experts predict that a new western disturbance will offer some respite to the national capital during the weekend. On Tuesday, parts of Delhi were scorched by a heatwave for the fifth day in a row.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall on Wednesday, according to the meteorological service, however isolated places may experience a heatwave. The highest temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is forecast to be 43 degrees Celsius.

    Weather experts predict that a new western disturbance will offer some respite to the national capital during the weekend. On Tuesday, parts of Delhi were scorched by a heatwave for the fifth day in a row. On Tuesday, five of Delhi's eleven meteorological stations registered a heatwave.

    The lack of major western disturbances and persistent hot and dry westerly winds have been blamed for the heatwave.

    According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, a new western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana, resulting in intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh beginning June 10. By Friday, the highest temperature in the city might fall to 40-41 degrees Celsius. With the monsoon forecast to reach eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring moisture in and increase pre-monsoon activity in northwest India.

    Plawat believes the monsoon will arrive in Delhi around the customary date of June 27-28, and that no system is in the works to slow its advance. He predicted that a clear image will emerge in about a week. Last year, the IMD predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi roughly two weeks earlier than usual. However, it arrived in the capital on July 13, the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon has entered a "break" phase, with little development from June 20 to July 8, according to Palawat.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
