    Spoof video featuring Sonia, Rahul Gandhi takes aim at Congress legacy (WATCH)

    On May 6, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stirred controversy by releasing a similar video that mocked the INDI Alliance, sparking discussions and reactions across social media platforms.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    A spoof video mocking the Congress party is making rounds on social media, featuring senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reminiscing while looking through a family album. The video takes a satirical jab at the Congress party's history, showing controversial moments and decisions.

    The video includes images and references to an interview of Jawaharlal Nehru published in Playboy magazine, showing Nehru as encouraging India's poverty for global entertainment. It also highlights former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declaring a state of emergency in India, during which freedom of speech was curtailed.

    Another segment of the video shows Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi taking a vacation on INS Vikrant, travelling to Lakshadweep and Cochin.

    The video was part of the BJP's campaign against the INDI Alliance, following a similar video released in March titled 'INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right,' which was shared on its official social media handles.

    The March video, which runs for 2 minutes and 23 seconds, portrayed discord within the INDI Alliance regarding the selection of a common leader for the upcoming elections. The BJP's continued targeting of the INDI Alliance through such videos is seen as a strategic move to undermine its political rivals ahead of the elections.

