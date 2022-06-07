IMD issues 'Orange alert' over severe heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

The IMD also forecast that rainfall will rise over the northeast and southern peninsulas beginning Tuesday. "Heavy rainfall is forecast in the northeast. Warnings have been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh," Jenamani added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'orange alert' for a severe heatwave in Delhi and other states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The meteorological service had already issued a yellow notice for Monday in the national capital, as temperatures remained over 45 degrees Celsius in numerous areas.

"Orange warning in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and portions of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saw severe heatwaves beginning on June 4. Temperatures will range between 44° and 47° C for the next four days. We warn people to exercise caution since the heat wave is extreme," RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, told the media outlet.

The IMD expert also stated that the monsoon was yet to arrive in the country's north. "We're watching. "Monsoons in Delhi are still a long way off," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the capital has been hit by a heat wave for the previous two days. On Sunday, the highest temperature in Najafgarh was 46.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above usual, making it the hottest area in the city.

The IMD also forecast that rainfall will rise over the northeast and southern peninsulas beginning Tuesday. "Heavy rainfall is forecast in the northeast. Warnings have been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh," Jenamani added.

By Friday, the highest temperature in the city might fall to 40-41 degrees Celsius. "With the monsoon forecast to hit eastern India by June 15," he added, "easterly winds will bring in moisture and enhance pre-monsoon activity in northwest India."

For weather warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) use four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).