    Heatwave returns to Delhi, mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius

    On Sunday, the heatwave gripped sections of Delhi, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in six locations. The maximum temperature at the city's base station, the Safdarjung Observatory, was 44.2 degrees Celsius, compared to 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The lowest temperature in Delhi remained at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a bit below the season's average even on Monday. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated areas of Delhi today, according to the meteorological service. The Met Office has issued a yellow signal for scorching conditions in several areas of the city. The temperature is expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was reported as 25%. 

    For weather warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) use four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action)

    On Sunday, the heatwave gripped sections of Delhi, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in six locations. The maximum temperature at the city's base station, the Safdarjung Observatory, was 44.2 degrees Celsius, compared to 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

    Mungeshpur had the warmest temperature in the capital, reaching 47.3 degrees, seven degrees above usual. Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Ridge had highs of 46.6°C, 46.2°C, 46.3°C, 45.1°C, and 45.7°C, respectively.

    Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, which arrived three days early, is moving slowly across Kerala, according to sources quoting weather data. According to the regional meteorological agency in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, rainfall in the southern state, the monsoon's first port of call, has been more than 50% below average in the first few days.

    Some areas of Thiruvananthapuram hit 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is rare for this early in the monsoon season. Many regions in Kerala generally receive 6-8 cm of rain in the first few days after the monsoon comes, but Mancopmpu, Alappuzha district, received 5 cm on Friday.

