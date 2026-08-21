A Muslim family in Raipur has been making and selling Rakhis for over 32 years. Started by the father, the family, led by Danish Alam, sees the festival as a thread of brotherhood, harmony, and Hindu-Muslim unity.

Sending the message that 'Rakshabandhan' is not just a festival of love between brothers and sisters, but a thread of brotherhood, harmony and unity that brings hearts together, a Muslim family in Raipur has been engaged in the business of making and selling 'Rakhis' for over three decades.

A 32-Year Legacy of Harmony

Presenting an inspiring example of communal harmony, Danish Alam, along with his entire family, has been in the business of manufacturing and selling Rakhis for the past 32 years. What started as a modest endeavour by the father has now become the identity of the entire family. Danish, along with his mother, brothers and sister-in-laws start making rakhis four months before Rakshabandhan and also celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The family believes that the festival is a thread of brotherhood, harmony, and Hindu-Muslim unity that brings hearts together.

'I am an Indian'

"I have been making Rakhis since I was very young, for nearly 32 years now. My father started this work, and we have been carrying it forward ever since. Although we come from the Muslim community, Rakshabandhan is a beautiful festival that every community should celebrate," said Danish Alam, manufacturer and shopkeeper.

Danish further elaborated that he does not support those who ask what he is doing as a member of the Muslim community. "I am an Indian, and I celebrate every festival with great joy. Rakshabandhan is a beautiful festival. I have six to seven sisters, including some from other communities, and every year we celebrate Rakshabandhan beautifully. My sisters tie Rakhis on my wrist and lovingly claim their gifts from me," the shopkeeper said.

'We all celebrate it together'

Danish further elaborated that he owns a shop and manufactures Rakhis at home. The entire family sets up a stall every year and contributes to making as well as selling of Rakhis. It is not necessary that only Hindus celebrate this festival; we all celebrate it together", said Danish's wife Nigar Alam.

"I believe people from all communities should come together to celebrate Rakshabandhan as there is a lot to learn from this festival. This festival represents deep love between brothers and sisters," said Nigar Alam, adding that only people with narrow mindsets divide festivals along Hindu-Muslim lines. She further informed that she tied Rakhis to her brothers, including those belonging from other religions.

Speaking to ANI, Danish's mother Anjum Alam said that the entire family celebrates Rakshabandhan with great joy and enthusiasm. (ANI)