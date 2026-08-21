Tripura is becoming a key centre for pig rearing and pork production, a practice deeply rooted in its rural households. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu noted the state's potential to meet national pork demand, aided by government subsidies.

Tripura is emerging as a promising hub for pig rearing and pork production, with pig farming deeply integrated into rural households across the state. Unlike many other parts of the country, pig rearing is particularly common in Tripura, where many families traditionally keep one or two pigs.

Governor Outlines Vision for Pork Production

Speaking to ANI about the potential of the sector, the Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said pig rearing is deeply integrated into rural households in Tripura and is more common in the state compared to many other parts of the country. "Tripura is a state where pigs are considered family animals. Unlike many other states, particularly in the Northeast, pig rearing is very common here, and almost every household has at least one or two pigs," Nallu said.

He said the state has the potential to supply significant quantities of pork to meet the growing demand among consumers across the country. "In the coming years, Tripura has the potential to supply a significant quantity of pork to meet the demand of pork lovers across the country," the Governor said.

According to the Governor, these measures are aimed at supporting farmers and encouraging more households to take up pig rearing. "The government is also taking initiatives in this regard. Subsidies are being provided, and insurance facilities are also being introduced," Nallu said.

He expressed confidence that continued focus on animal husbandry programmes would help Tripura strengthen its position in pig farming and pork production. "I believe that, with these efforts and continued focus on animal husbandry programmes, Tripura will emerge as a major pig-rearing and pork-producing state in the coming years," he said.

State Initiatives and Future Outlook

With rising demand for pork, Tripura has significant potential to increase production and supply pork not only within the Northeast but also to other parts of the country. Against this backdrop, the state is giving special emphasis to strengthening pig farming, with a vision of encouraging at least one pig in every household.

The government is also taking several initiatives to support pig farmers, including subsidies and the introduction of insurance facilities. These measures are aimed at reducing the risks faced by farmers and encouraging more households to take up scientific and sustainable pig rearing.

With continued government support, better animal husbandry practices and increased investment in the sector, Tripura is expected to strengthen its position as a major pig-rearing and pork-producing state in the coming years.