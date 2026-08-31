Delhi is stepping up efforts to tackle its long-standing garbage mountains, with the government claiming land has been reclaimed at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla while four new waste-to-energy plants are planned.

Over a period of years, mountains of waste at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla are considered some of the most pressing waste management issues of the city. The accumulation of such waste had a negative impact on the surrounding region and led to the issue regarding the city’s ability to manage not only accumulated waste but also new waste.

However, according to the authorities of Delhi, the process of clearing the landfills and recovery of the land underneath them goes on. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, mentioned that 85 to 95 acres of land have been cleared so far.

How Delhi is Removing the Old Waste

According to the government, the accumulation of waste at the landfills is being cleared scientifically. In addition to clearing and reducing the volume of the landfills, the aim is to ensure that the cleared land can be used in the future.

Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla have been receiving huge amounts of waste for years. Thus, clearing the land is viewed as a significant step towards solving the problem of waste accumulation in Delhi.

Then What About the Wastes Generated Daily by Delhi?

The cleanup of historical waste can be considered a problem only in part. Every day, Delhi generates huge volumes of municipal waste; therefore, solving the problem of waste processing becomes equally urgent.

Four new Waste-to-Energy plants have been declared. They are supposed to process the wastes generated every day and produce energy, which should help to solve the problems related to waste processing in some measure.

What Does Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Say?

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As Rekha Gupta, chief minister of Delhi, explains, this is yet another example of the policy of finishing what was started by the government to be ready for the future of Delhi.

However, the reclaiming of the lands occupied by the landfills can be seen only as a first step in solving the problem. To prevent the formation of garbage hills, there should be effective waste management technologies.

So far, the government’s claims about 85–95 acres of land reclaimed become an essential step in the process of cleaning up the notorious landfill sites of Delhi.