Delhi’s Vayo Anand scheme will create community centres for senior citizens, offering recreation, wellness activities and health camps, with ₹25 crore allocated in the 2026-27 Delhi Budget.

Delhi government is all set to roll out the 'Vayo Anand' scheme for senior citizens, to enable them to have places in their neighborhoods where they can remain fit and healthy while interacting with others. The scheme is intended to go further than just giving them a place to sit.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that senior citizens are an important component of families and culture of Delhi. They need to be looked after and taken care of with dignity and respect. She has said that the scheme aims at providing facilities for spending free time of senior citizens in productive way.

Vayo Anand Scheme: Places for Leisure and Entertainment

As per the scheme, centres will be developed for senior citizens who are more than 60 years old. Such centers are expected to provide facilities like yoga, meditation, indoor games, and other recreational activities.

Some of the games which might be included in the centers are carrom and Ludo, along with books, magazines, and newspapers.

Social interaction would form a significant part of the scheme. Social interactions tend to diminish among older people, hence the importance of having a place close by where elderly people can socialize, engage in various activities, and thus avoid social isolation.

Health Camps and Emergency Coordination

The centers will also provide a health component. Health camps will be held every month and the centers will coordinate emergency responses with the neighboring hospitals and police stations.

The scheme was supposed to involve provisions such as health check-ups, first aid kits, and yoga sessions. These provisions were included in order to incorporate recreational activities with the provision of some basic health facilities.

Annual Financial Aid for Eligible Centers

According to the latest information available regarding this scheme, centers which have more than 200 senior citizens over 60 years old will get an annual financial aid of ₹2.40 lakh per year, i.e. ₹20,000 per month.

The scheme would also include increasing women’s participation and activities for senior citizens who have some disabilities and transgender senior citizens.

RWAs & Community Groups Could Potentially Have An Important Role to Play

Resident Welfare Associations, cooperative group housing societies, senior citizen associations and NGOs can play an important part in operating these centers.

However, there have been some reports previously regarding eligibility criteria and financial assistance. Since these recent guidelines have deviated from the previous proposal, the final notification from the Delhi government should be taken as the authority for the application procedures.

Delhi Budget 2026-27: Social Welfare is the Focus

The budget for 2026-27 of Delhi is allocating ₹25 crore for the Vayo Anand program. There has been an allocation of ₹2,392 crore in total in the social welfare sector while there is an allocation of ₹227 crore for SC/ST/OBC welfare and ₹80 crore for development of SC colonies.

Vayo Anand's success will ultimately depend upon their functioning, proper facilities, health care management and participation of senior citizens. With consistent implementation, the centers will prove to be beneficial community centers for the senior citizens of Delhi.