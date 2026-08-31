West Bengal Governor RN Ravi stated that post-Independence rulers tried to make Indians forget their history, resulting in 'mental slavery'. He asserted India is a nation founded on Sanatan Dharma and lauded Bengal's contribution to nation-building.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi said that post-Independence rulers made concerted efforts to make Indians forget their history, asserting that India is not merely a political state but a nation whose foundation rests on Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at a discussion organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Shrimat Tarananda Brahmachari Maharaj on Sunday, Ravi said that Indians were made to accept the history narrated by the British as the absolute truth, resulting in what he described as a deep-seated "mental slavery" that continues to persist. "Post-independence rulers made concerted efforts to ensure we forgot our history, leading us to accept the history narrated by the British as the absolute truth. During that era, when there was a concerted attempt to transform our culture and values, an attempt that appeared likely to succeed, it seems they did indeed succeed, given the deep-seated mental slavery that persists within us to this day," Ravi said.

India's Foundation in Sanatan Dharma

The Governor asserted that India's identity cannot be separated from its civilisational and spiritual heritage and said the country's foundation was rooted in Sanatan Dharma. "India is not merely a political state; India is a nation, and that nation stands upon the foundation of Sanatan Dharma," the Governor said.

Criticism of 'Anti-Sanatan' Forces

Ravi also criticised what he described as the influence of "anti-Sanatan and anti-national forces" in the post-Independence period, alleging that there was a phase when religion and India's traditional culture were rejected in favour of materialist ideologies.

Bengal's Role in Nation-Building

He highlighted Bengal's contribution to India's nation-building and cultural heritage, while expressing concern over what he termed the rise of divisive forces in the state. "Bengal's contribution to India's nation-building, its preservation, and its spiritual and cultural enrichment is perhaps unmatched by any other state in India," Ravi said.

The Governor said Bengal now has an opportunity for "reconstruction and a renaissance" and asserted that the state is ready to move forward with the rest of the country.

A 'New India' Rooted in Culture

Calling India a "new India", Ravi said the country is advancing economically while remaining rooted in its values and culture. He also invoked the ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, saying India's civilisational ethos promotes the welfare of the entire world.

Referring to India's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ravi said the country supplied vaccines to more than 150 nations, describing the move as an expression of India's belief that humanity is one family. (ANI)