On Pranab Mukherjee's 6th death anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute, remembering him as a statesman of exceptional intellect. Singh lauded his ability to build consensus and his deep understanding of parliamentary traditions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid heartfelt tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his sixth death anniversary, remembering him as a "man of letters and a statesman of exceptional intellect" who enriched India's public life through his wisdom, political acumen and deep understanding of parliamentary traditions.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said that Mukherjee's ability to bring together diverse political voices and build consensus on matters of national importance was a defining feature of his long public life. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi. A man of letters and a statesman of exceptional intellect, Pranab Da enriched India's public life with his wisdom, political acumen, and deep understanding of parliamentary traditions. His ability to bring diverse voices together and build consensus on matters of national importance was a hallmark of his distinguished public life. His dedicated service to the nation and enduring contribution to India's democratic traditions will always be remembered with gratitude," Singh said. I pay my heartfelt tributes to former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi. A man of letters and a statesman of exceptional intellect, Pranab Da enriched India’s public life with his wisdom, political acumen, and deep understanding of parliamentary traditions. His… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2026

A Distinguished Political Career

Pranab Mukherjee assumed office as the 13th President of India on July 25, 2012, after a political career spanning more than five decades. He served in key positions in the Union government, including as Finance, Defence, External Affairs and Commerce Minister.

Mukherjee was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times from 1969 and to the Lok Sabha twice from 2004. He was also a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years. Between 2004 and 2012, Mukherjee chaired more than 95 Groups of Ministers that dealt with issues including administrative reforms, the Right to Information, employment, food security, energy security, information technology and telecommunications, UIDAI and Metro Rail. He also played a role in the establishment of Regional Rural Banks in 1975, EXIM Bank of India and NABARD in the early 1980s. In 1991, he contributed to a formula for Centre-State resource sharing that came to be known as the Gadgil-Mukherjee formula.

Early Life and Legacy

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village of West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee studied history, political science and law at the University of Calcutta. He began his professional career as a college teacher and journalist before entering Parliament in 1969. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and served as President until 2017. He passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84. (ANI)