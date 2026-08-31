Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has demanded an FIR over the 'purification' of a rally venue used by Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the act a reflection of the BJP's 'mindset' and linking it to the issue of untouchability.

Bhupesh Baghel Demands FIR, Slams BJP

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing 'purification' row involving Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded that an FIR be registered in connection with the incident. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baghel said the alleged 'purification' of the venue reflected the "mindset" of the BJP and linked the incident to the issue of untouchability.

"That is absolutely correct; it is a matter of untouchability, and the site was 'purified' precisely because of that. This reflects the mindset of the Bharatiya Janata Party; since this 'purification' stems from the issue of untouchability, an FIR should certainly be registered," Baghel said.

The 'Purification' Controversy

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted in August 2026 over an alleged shuddhikaran (purification) ritual carried out at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, shortly after Kharge addressed a public rally at the venue.

Congress Alleges 'Anti-Dalit Mindset'

On August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a political rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. Two days later, members of a right-wing group, Shri Ram Sena, reportedly conducted a havan and sprinkled gangajal at the venue stage as part of what they described as a "purification" exercise. The incident triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which condemned the act and alleged that it reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset". The party also termed the incident a violation of constitutional protections against untouchability.

Kharge subsequently raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that those responsible for the alleged act be arrested and booked under the Untouchability (Offences) Act. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the alleged ritual, describing it as a manifestation of a "Manuvadi mindset" and alleging that it was an illegal attempt to demean a Dalit leader.

BJP Denies Involvement

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the ceremony and denied any involvement in the incident. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the act in Parliament, clarifying that the BJP had no association with the organisers and stating that the matter would be investigated.

Organisers' Justification

Meanwhile, the organisers, Shri Ram Sena, along with local BJP representatives, maintained that the havan was not conducted because of Kharge's caste. They argued that the ritual was performed because religious decorum had allegedly been violated at the Ramlila ground. (ANI)

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