Assam and Meghalaya governments held a high-level meeting in Shillong to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and people along the inter-state border after recent tensions. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and coordination.

Shillong (Meghalaya), September 8 (ANI): The Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday held a crucial meeting in Shillong to ensure safe and unhindered movement of vehicles following tensions along the inter-state border.

High-Level Delegations Hold Talks

Following the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora attended a significant meeting with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, to discuss issues concerning the safe and unhindered movement of vehicles and people between Assam and Meghalaya. The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives of transport organisations from both states, including 7 transport organisations from Assam and 5 from Meghalaya. It followed the bilateral discussions held between the two State Governments in Guwahati on August 22.

The Assam delegation included Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department Ajay Tewari, Special Additional DGP (SB) Hiren Chandra Nath, IGP (L&O) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner & Secretary, Transport Department Akash Deep, IGP Ratna Singh, Commissioner, Transport Department Manavendra Pratap Singh and other senior officials. Meghalaya Principal Secretary (Home) FR Kharkongor and other senior officers also participated.

Review of Incidents and Safety Measures

The meeting reviewed the unfortunate incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong on August 19 and discussed measures to ensure the safety and smooth movement of vehicles and citizens between the two states.

Commitment to Mutual Trust and Harmony

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination, dialogue and timely intervention to prevent misunderstandings and address emerging concerns. The meeting also reaffirmed that the safety, security and free movement of citizens must remain paramount. The participating stakeholders expressed their commitment to strengthening mutual trust and ensuring peaceful and seamless connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya.

The Assam government reiterated its commitment to maintaining the close social, cultural and economic ties shared by the people of the two neighbouring states and working collectively to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, harmony and brotherhood. (ANI)