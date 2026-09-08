BJP MLA BP Harish has strongly condemned Karnataka Minister SS Mallikarjun for allegedly using profane language against him. The incident reportedly occurred when farmers approached the minister to request water from the Bhadra reservoir.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA BP Harish has strongly condemned Karnataka Mines and Horticulture Minister and Davangere District In-charge Minister SS Mallikarjun for allegedly using profane language against him during an interaction with local farmers over the release of Bhadra reservoir water.

The controversy erupted when a group of farmers from the Harihar region approached District Minister Mallikarjun to request irrigation water from the Bhadra reservoir. According to Harish, the farmers mentioned that they were directed to meet the minister on his advice, prompting an abusive outburst from the cabinet minister.

MLA Recounts Alleged Abusive Outburst

"The District Minister S.S. Mallikarjun has used vulgar and abusive words against me when farmers approached him. A farmer told me that they went to the District Minister to ask for Bhadra water for Harihar. The farmer told him that I had asked them to meet the District Minister, because we want water from the Bhadra reservoir for this region. The Chief Minister has ordered that there is no water for irrigation purposes," Harish stated.

Expressing confidence that the electorate would respond to the minister's conduct, the Harihar MLA added, "Instead of behaving properly with the farmers, he has used vulgar language about me. People will show him the result."

Harish to Follow Party Protocol on Further Action

When questioned about taking official action or raising the matter directly with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Harish indicated that he would follow party leadership protocols. "I will inform our State party leaders and District party leaders, then we will take a decision," he said, emphasising that this was not an isolated incident. "He is repeatedly abusing me."

State BJP Condemns Minister's Conduct

The escalation has drawn strong support from the state BJP hierarchy, with Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra issuing a public condemnation of the minister's actions. "Our State President B.Y. Vijayendra has already condemned it in a press meet today evening. The entire Karnataka BJP is behind me against S.S. Mallikarjun," Harish noted. (ANI)