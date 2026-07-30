Delhi's Patiala House Court cancelled the non-bailable warrant against ex-JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh after she appeared in court. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed in connection with a 2021 case for violating government orders.

Patiala House Court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president and Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh after she appeared before the court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) cancelled the NBW after Ghosh appeared physically before the court. Advocate Jaimon Andrews appeared on her behalf.

Background of the Warrant

The court had stayed the NBW on Wednesday. The warrant had been issued in connection with a case registered in 2021 at Barakhamba Road Police Station for allegedly violating orders issued by government officials and other offences. The court had originally issued the NBW against Ghosh on April 11, 2026. Ghosh allegedly violated orders issued by a government official during a protest.

On July 29, an application was moved seeking cancellation of the NBW, stating that the applicant could not appear on the previous date of hearing due to unavoidable circumstances. The court had stayed the NBW till the next date of hearing and directed Ghosh to appear in person on August 30. While issuing the NBW on April 11, 2026, the court noted that the warrant had been returned unserved as Ghosh was not found at the given address. However, it recorded that she had been informed telephonically about the date of hearing. The court thereafter issued a fresh NBW against Ghosh through the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and listed the matter for hearing on July 30. (ANI)