A Delhi woman's video of a couple kissing inside her housing society has gone viral, sparking a fierce debate over public display of affection and filming without consent.

A Delhi woman's decision to post a video of a couple kissing inside her housing society has ignited a fierce online debate, with social media divided over whether the issue was public display of affection—or filming strangers without their consent.

The 73-second clip, shared by X user Sanju Goyal, was reportedly recorded two days before it was posted. In the video, a young couple can be seen embracing and kissing in what appears to be a parking area inside a residential society.

In her post, Goyal wrote: "This morning, when I went to drop my daughter off at the school bus, I was left stunned by this incident. After all, where is the youth heading? In the blink of an eye, Delhi has changed so much that nowadays, such antics catch your eye on every street, corner, and intersection. The video is from my own society and is two days old. I thought a lot about whether to share a video like this or not, and in the end, I went ahead and did it."

The post quickly went viral, crossing more than 3.3 lakh views, but the comments section turned into a battleground.

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Criticism of the Couple

Some users agreed with Goyal, expressing concern over changing social norms. One person commented, "It's changing very rapidly; one should pay attention to today's children and ensure they don't go down such paths, it's important to understand this. This is the age for studies, not for romance."

Others supported the woman's right to express her discomfort, arguing that public spaces should maintain a certain standard of decorum, especially in residential areas where families and children reside.

Privacy Concerns Raised

Others, however, argued that the real problem wasn't the couple, it was the decision to secretly record and upload the video. One user wrote, "Why would you record someone's personal moments and post it online on Twitter?" Another added, "You lose the moral high ground the moment you record someone without their consent and post it on social media."

Several users pointed out that filming strangers without their knowledge and sharing it online is not only unethical but could also have legal implications, as it violates the right to privacy.

Counterviews and Balanced Reactions

Some users expressed nuanced views, acknowledging both sides of the debate. One commenter wrote, "While I understand the concern about PDA, publicly shaming someone by posting their video is not the solution. Have a word with them directly if you feel uncomfortable."

Another added, "India has not yet evolved to the point where open kissing in public spaces is widely accepted, but that doesn't justify recording someone without consent and exposing them to online harassment."

A third user said, "The woman could have handled this better. If she was uncomfortable, she could have spoken to the society management instead of making the couple's private moment public."