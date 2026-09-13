Joint enforcement teams in Dehradun marked 18 shops on Waqf land for punitive action, sparking protests from traders of the 50-year-old settlement. The drive is part of a state effort against illegal encroachments on Waqf properties in Uttarakhand.

Joint enforcement teams from the local administration and the Uttarakhand Waqf Board marked 18 commercial shops with red lines for punitive action at Sahastradhara Crossing on Raipur Road on Saturday. Targeting alleged illegal encroachments and units running without active lease agreements on Waqf Property No. 8, the drive sparked protests from shopkeepers and residents of the 50-year-old settlement who fear losing their long-standing livelihoods.

The enforcement drive is part of an intensified state effort targeting the illegal occupation of Waqf properties and commercial units operating without valid, active rent agreements.

The marking of the structures sparked immediate pushback from shopkeepers and residents, who gathered to protest the team's actions. Protesters emphasised the historical nature of the neighbourhood, stating the settlement has been established for 50 to 55 years. Shopkeepers argued that they have run their businesses at the site for decades, warning that any displacement or demolition would jeopardise their livelihoods.

Waqf Board Aligns with Uniform Civil Code

The action on Waqf properties comes alongside broader organisational changes within the state's Waqf administration following Uttarakhand's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Earlier this month, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams announced that the Board is actively drafting a revised, standardised Nikahnama (marriage contract) to reflect the legal mandates of the state's new civil framework. Shams noted that the drafting process involves direct consultations with key members of the UCC drafting committee, including Shatrughan Singh, Sulekha Dangwal, and Manu Gaur.

Speaking on the initiative, Shams outlined the Board's position on aligning religious administration with state law. "Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). We are the first state to implement the UCC. We are moving towards ensuring that the UCC is followed word for word and that the changes made in the UCC draft for the Muslim community are implemented. A draft is being prepared through the Waqf Board of Uttarakhand. This is a new 'Nikahnama' (marriage contract) from the Waqf Board, which has 'under Uniform Civil Code' written on it, and it's being created by the Waqf Board. Since the Waqf Board is the body responsible for managing all mosques and madrasas, and all these properties are under the Waqf Board, it is responsible for their maintenance." Shams clarified that under the proposed Nikahnama, provisions permitting second, third, or fourth marriages will be removed to enforce strict monogamy, while practice provisions such as Nikah Halala will be explicitly prohibited in alignment with the UCC.

As administrative checks on state Waqf assets continue, local officials have not yet announced the final timeline for resolving the tenancy status of the 18 marked shops on Raipur Road. (ANI)