Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar hailed the "dawn of a new era" in the Legislative Assembly after his full address was read without interruption for the first time in three years, marking an end to a period of controversial sessions.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, on Thursday, who delivered his customary address to the 17th Legislative Assembly Session, expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the proceedings, saying it marked the dawn of a new era in the House. This ended a three-year period during which the address had been disrupted by controversies.

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"I am delighted to inform the people that today marks the dawn of a new era in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. After three years, the Governor's full address was read in the Assembly today without any interruptions, which brings immense satisfaction to the heart," he said.

In a democracy, a government that is governed must establish a coordinated, harmonious relationship across all parties, fulfill the people's expectations and needs, and operate with the aim of being a stable, exemplary administration. The fact that we have all begun this journey together towards that goal brings satisfaction to the mind," the Governor stated in a message.

The session began at 10 am with the rendition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by the National Anthem. The National Anthem was also sung at the conclusion of the Governor's address.

Contrast With Previous Sessions

Former Governor RN Ravi had walked out of the Assembly earlier this year and during previous sessions in 2024 and 2025, citing alleged disrespect to the National Anthem. (ANI)