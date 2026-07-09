A romantic surprise on the Nandigram Express backfired when a decorator, hired by a couple, illegally entered their 1st AC coupe. This security breach led to the suspension of a railway staff member and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.
A couple travelling in the 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express train found their private surprise turning into a full-blown railway controversy, after a decorator they had hired online to spruce up their coupe managed to slip aboard the train at Jalna station on July 6, without a ticket and without any authorisation to enter the coach.
Railways Orders Inquiry Into 'Serious Lapse'
Railway officials are viewing the decorator's entry into the coach as a "serious lapse" of security, which has led to the concerned staff member being placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. "A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings," a statement from Railways said.
Railway officials have taken a stern view of the episode, booking the decorator under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket, and trespassing. The video, showing balloons, rose petals, and flowers arranged for the romantic gesture, quickly went viral online, leading to strict action against the official. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)