A romantic surprise on the Nandigram Express backfired when a decorator, hired by a couple, illegally entered their 1st AC coupe. This security breach led to the suspension of a railway staff member and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

A couple travelling in the 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express train found their private surprise turning into a full-blown railway controversy, after a decorator they had hired online to spruce up their coupe managed to slip aboard the train at Jalna station on July 6, without a ticket and without any authorisation to enter the coach.

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Railways Orders Inquiry Into 'Serious Lapse'

Railway officials are viewing the decorator's entry into the coach as a "serious lapse" of security, which has led to the concerned staff member being placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. "A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings," a statement from Railways said.

Railway officials have taken a stern view of the episode, booking the decorator under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket, and trespassing. The video, showing balloons, rose petals, and flowers arranged for the romantic gesture, quickly went viral online, leading to strict action against the official. (ANI)