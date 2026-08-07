Congress's Randeep Surjewala asserts 'every student matters' to Rahul Gandhi, criticising the Centre for suppressing youth voices. He highlighted the upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj, questioning the harassment of students.

Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that "every student matters" to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party as he slammed the Central government for allegedly suppressing the voices of the youth across the country.

Speaking to reporters regarding the upcoming "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Echo of Students) event in Prayagraj, the Congress General Secretary asserted, "Whether it is Jharkhand, Prayagraj, Kota, or Delhi, every student matters to Rahul Gandhi. Every student matters to the Congress party, and Rahul Gandhi will listen to every student."

Congress Questions Centre's Actions

Attacking the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Surjewala alleged that the administration had been targeting students following the recent protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. "The bigger question is: Why are the voices of the youth of this country being suppressed? Why are the voices of young people not being heard? Why are the government, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister so disturbed after the Jantar Mantar protests? Why are students being repeatedly called from their homes in different states, harassed, and cases being filed against them?" Surjewala questioned.

Prayagraj Event to Send a National Message

Asserting that the student-led movement beginning in Prayagraj would have a significant ripple effect across the nation, the Congress leader added, "The powerful voice of students from Prayagraj will not only transform the political and social atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh but will also send a new message to the entire country."

Surjewala also highlighted the historical significance of the venue for the outreach programme, noting that the bond between the party and the city is rooted in the independence movement. "Prayagraj is the land of this country's freedom struggle, and the relationship between Prayagraj, the Gandhi family, and the Congress party is deep, historic, and unbreakable," he said.

Venue Permission Granted for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got a go-ahead from the administration to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The cancellation of the booking for the venue scheduled to host the Congress leader's public interaction programme has been revoked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, scheduled to be held on August 8, had run into uncertainty earlier after the management of KP College revoked the permission granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and a High Court order. (ANI)