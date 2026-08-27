Over 2,000 Tibetans, including ministers and parliamentarians-in-exile, gathered in Dharamshala for a prayer ceremony organised by the CTA for victims of the devastating floods in the Nepal-Tibet region, expressing solidarity with survivors.

More than 2,000 Tibetans gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala to offer prayers for those affected by the devastating floods in the Nepal-Tibet region. The prayer ceremony was organised by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Ministers of the Tibetan government-in-exile, members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and CTA staff also attended the gathering.

Tibetans Express Solidarity

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said, "We are here to offer prayers for the flood victims. All of us are very sad, and we are praying for the well-being of the survivors."

Tibetan Parliamentarian Gompo Dhondup said they had gathered to pray for the victims and express solidarity with the affected families. "We are here to pray and show our solidarity with the flood victims and their families," he said.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering on the Disaster

Speaking to the media after the prayers, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said the gathering was a special prayer ceremony for the flood victims.

He said the CTA was trying to gather more information about the situation.

"Eleven to twelve Tibetan families have been completely washed away in that region," Penpa Tsering said, adding that prayers were being offered for all the flood victims and their families.

The prayer gathering reflected the Tibetan community's solidarity with those affected by the disaster and their hopes for the safety and well-being of survivors. (ANI)