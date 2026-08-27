A 21-year-old part-time model named Muskan was stabbed to death in her rented home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The accused, identified as her gym trainer Imran, repeatedly attacked her with a knife and is currently on the run. Police have deployed multiple teams to search for Imran in connection with the murder.

A 21-year-old woman named Muskan was stabbed to death inside her rented home in Delhi. She was alone at home when the accused entered the house and repeatedly attacked her with a knife. In Tilak Nagar's New Mahavir Nagar neighbourhood, Muskan rented a home. She was stabbed several times before passing away in a hospital. In addition to being a student, she was a part-time model.

Hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed to the residence and found her seriously injured and lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received a PCR call about the incident and launched a search for the accused.

According to reports, Imran, the accused, worked as a trainer at the gym that Muskan frequented. He is presently on the run, and many police teams are looking for him. Imran is accused of carrying out the murder, according to family members. Aakash, Muskan's brother, reported to the authorities and relatives that Imran had stabbed Muskan.

The gym where Imran had worked also came under police scrutiny. Dimpal, a receptionist at Seven Zone Fitness Destination, said Imran had left the job around one to two months ago following complaints about his conduct.

Police have launched a search for Imran in connection with the murder. The incident has led police to deploy multiple teams to trace the accused, who remains on the run.

“We are searching for the culprit,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta told reporters, adding that CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being examined.

The murder has also triggered tension in the locality as Muskan and the accused belong to different faiths. Heavy police deployment has been put in place to prevent any untoward incident.