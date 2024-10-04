CM Yogi plays chess with youngest FIDE-rated player Kushagra Agrawal, wishes him bright future

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Kushagra Agrawal, India's youngest FIDE-rated chess player, at Gorakhnath Temple. Kushagra, just 5 years and 11 months old, boasts a Rapid FIDE rating of 1428. Adityanath played chess with him, discussing strategies, and assured government support for his talent.

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the opportunity to play chess with Kushagra Agrawal, a young resident of Gorakhpur and the country’s youngest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rated player. CM Yogi engaged in a thoughtful conversation with the "Little Champ," discussing various chess moves and strategies.



Also Read: CM Yogi installs Kalash in Shaktipeeth at Gorakhnath Temple amid vedic rituals



Kushagra, who visited the temple to seek the Chief Minister’s blessings, is just 5 years and 11 months old and currently a student in UKG. Despite his young age, his accomplishments are impressive. With a Rapid FIDE rating of 1428, he holds the title of India’s youngest FIDE-rated player.



Having started chess at the age of 4, Kushagra earned his FIDE rating within a year, thanks to his exceptional talent. His initial training came from his sister Avika, a skilled chess player herself. He has participated in various international FIDE-rated tournaments across Patna, Bengaluru, and Pune, earning accolades along the way.

At the Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only blessed Kushagra with a bright future but also inspired him by playing a game of chess and discussing the finer points of the game.

The Chief Minister assured that the Uttar Pradesh government would extend full support to further nurture Kushagra's talent, expressing confidence that this young international chess player would bring pride to Gorakhpur, the state, and the nation in the years to come.

Also Read: UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar's IIT Dhanbad education

Latest Videos