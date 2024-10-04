Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi installs Kalash in Shaktipeeth at Gorakhnath Temple amid vedic rituals

    On the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, a special ceremony with Vedic rituals was held in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath. The ceremony honoured Maa Adishakti, featuring Kalash installation, worship of Maa Shailputri, and recitation of scriptures. A grand procession and Aarti marked the day's conclusion, followed by prasad distribution.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Gorakhpur: On the auspicious first day (Pratipada) of Sharadiya Navratri, a special ritual dedicated to Maa Adishakti for the well-being of the people commenced at Gorakshapeeth, the sacred site of penance of Guru Gorakhnath, believed to be incarnation of Lord Shiva and founder of the Nath sect. 

    The ceremony, held in the presence of Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was conducted with Vedic rituals, in line with the ancient traditions of the Peeth.

    On Thursday evening, CM Yogi Adityanath installed the ceremonial Kalash amidst Vedic chants in the Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of the Gorakhnath monastery. 

    On this first day of Navratri, he worshipped Maa Shailputri, receiving her blessings with detailed rituals. The day’s religious observances concluded with the worship of Maa Jagatjanani, accompanied by Devi Paath, Aarti, and prayers for forgiveness.

    Earlier in the day, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra was taken out within the Gorakhnath temple premises. 

    Led by Yogi Kamalnath, the head priest of the temple, the procession of saints and sages made its way to the mythological Bhim Sarovar amidst the sounds of traditional musical instruments, including bells, trumpets, and conches, alongside the chanting of Maa Durga's name. 

    After filling the ceremonial Kalash with water and circumambulating the lake, the procession returned to Shaktipeeth.

    Upon returning, CM Yogi Adityanath personally carried the urn filled with sacred water and installed it in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shaktipeeth. 

    The ritual also included the installation of Maa Durga, Lord Shiva, and Guru Gorakhnath’s Trishul (trident) as part of the traditional worship.

     In addition, the recitation of the Shrimaddevi Bhagwat and Shri Durgasaptashati scriptures began in the sanctum sanctorum of the Durga Temple (Shaktipeeth). The day's ceremonies concluded with Aarti and the distribution of prasad to devotees.

