    UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar's IIT Dhanbad education

    The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged full financial support for Dalit student Atul Kumar, covering his IIT Dhanbad education. After facing fee-related admission issues, the state stepped in following Supreme Court intervention, ensuring Atul's tuition and expenses were covered throughout his four-year course.

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    In a significant move to empower underprivileged students, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended its support to Atul Kumar, a Dalit student from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who secured admission to IIT Dhanbad. 

    Through the state's scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will cover his full tuition fees, in addition to other expenses, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder his educational aspirations during this four-year course.

    Atul Kumar, the son of Rajendra Kumar, a daily wage labourer from Titoda village in Khatauli Tehsil, Muzaffarnagar district, faced a setback in his admission to IIT Dhanbad due to unpaid fees. Despite achieving excellent results in the IIT JEE exam and securing a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, he was unable to complete the fee payment by the June 24 deadline.

    In a bid to resolve the issue, Atul’s family sought the assistance of the Supreme Court after exhausting all other options. Following the court's intervention and the matter coming to the attention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government pledged to fully support the student. The Chief Minister promptly issued instructions to ensure that all possible assistance is provided to Atul.

    Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun reached out to Atul Kumar's family via phone, assuring them that the state government would provide financial support for the student's entire educational journey. Additionally, the Yogi government has initiated contact with IIT Dhanbad to facilitate the completion of the admission process.

    As part of this initiative, not only will Atul's initial fees be covered, but the scholarship will also extend to cover all expenses incurred during his four years of study. 

    With this decision, the state government has reinforced its commitment to ensuring that students from economically disadvantaged and marginalized backgrounds will not encounter barriers to pursuing higher education based on their talent.

