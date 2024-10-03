Mission Shakti: CM Yogi expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's empower

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is launching the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' to ensure women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate this phase during Sharadiya Navratri, announcing new initiatives and schemes for women's empowerment.

Lucknow: The Yogi government, committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women, is set to launch the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally inaugurate this phase during Sharadiya Navratri, where he is also expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's safety, dignity, and empowerment.

Also Read: Yogi govt to build Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

To facilitate this, 12 departments, including the Home Department, have been entrusted with key responsibilities.

It is worth noting that the Yogi government initiated Mission Shakti on October 17, 2020. The subsequent phases were launched on February 26, 2021 (Phase 2), August 21, 2021 (Phase 3), and October 14, 2022 (Phase 4).

CM Yogi will officially launch the fifth phase in Lucknow. During the inauguration, police officers appointed as nodal officers for Mission Shakti in various districts will join the event online. On this day, a women’s empowerment rally will be organized across all commissionerates and districts of the state, including Lucknow. Additionally, CM Yogi will introduce several new schemes aimed at enhancing the safety and empowerment of women.

A Women's Fest will be held at 1090 Square in Lucknow, featuring an exhibition and stalls showcasing products made by women's self-help groups (SHGs). The event will also include awareness programs aimed at promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among women.

Additionally, a dedicated health helpline for women, especially those in rural areas, called 'Mahila Swasthya Line' will soon be launched. Modelled after the 1090 helpline, this service aims to provide accessible healthcare assistance to women who face challenges while discussing health issues due to social stigma. Through this helpline, women will have access to tele-consultations with gynaecologists, offering a convenient alternative to traveling long distances to hospitals or clinics.

Also Read: UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar's IIT Dhanbad education

Latest Videos