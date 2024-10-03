Yogi govt plans divisional trade shows following UPITS-2024 success

The Yogi government plans divisional trade shows in Uttar Pradesh following the success of UP International Trade Show-2024. Initially set for five locations, the initiative aims to enhance local industries, promote crafts and culture, and attract international collaboration, particularly with Vietnam in various sectors.

Following the resounding success of the UP International Trade Show-2024 (UPITS-2024), the Yogi government is set to organize divisional-level trade shows across Uttar Pradesh. Initially planned for five divisional headquarters, the initiative aims for expansion to all divisional areas shortly.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Principal Secretary Alok Kumar announced the plan during a press conference, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in UPITS-2024's execution. Sachan emphasized that this edition surpassed expectations, establishing UPITS as a premier trade event in India and outlining the Chief Minister's vision for similar divisional events.



The trade shows have two primary objectives: to provide a world-class platform for small industries and to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s crafts, cuisine, and culture. Kumar noted that while many Indian brands are making waves internationally, Uttar Pradesh still lacks a distinctive brand identity. He highlighted the need for aggressive marketing to tap into external markets and generate more revenue.



To facilitate these trade shows, the government is establishing three Unity Malls in Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Additionally, an exhibition centre is requested for every divisional headquarters, allowing artisans to showcase their products affordably.

Sachan revealed that UPITS-2024 garnered inquiries and leads worth ₹10,000 crore, benefiting artisans significantly. He highlighted orders received by local businesses, including a ₹5 crore order for jute bag makers. Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to creating a substantial market for MSME products, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision for transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy. With Vietnam partnering for this event, the potential for international collaboration in tourism and textiles is promising.

