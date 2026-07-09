Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy inaugurated a solar facility, linking it to the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. He outlined plans for a $3 trillion state economy by 2047 and a goal to contribute 10% to India's GDP, promoting peri-urban growth.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Seetharampur in Rangareddy district on Thursday to participate in the inauguration of India's Next-Gen Solar Module Manufacturing Facility of Premier Energies. The launch marks a significant step in the government's "Telangana Rising 2047" vision, which emphasises developing peri-urban industrial zones to drive regional growth.

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Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister said, "I want to contribute 10% to the country's GDP by 2047," asking investors to leverage the state's proactive "Future City" policies to drive their own growth. "I want to congratulate the Premier Energies team and my TGIIC officials because, last December, we launched our 'Telangana Rising 2047' policy for the 'Future City.' At that time, we stated that we would establish a manufacturing zone in the city's outskirts--the peri-urban area," he added.

Emphasising the ripple effect of such investments, the Chief Minister noted, "So, this is a living example of that. For anyone wishing to invest, I would ask my officials to invite them to visit Premier Energies at Sitarampuram."

Outlining his economic vision, the Chief Minister remarked, "We aim to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and reach a $3 trillion economy by 2047". He also spoke of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision of Prime Minister and target of India being a USD 30 trillion economy. "Want to contribute 10% to the economy, want to provide employment to our youth."

Telangana's Ambitious Economic Vision

Earlier in June, the Chief Minister outlined an expansive roadmap for welfare, governance reforms and long-term economic transformation, asserting that the state is moving towards a "one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047" under the 'Telangana Rising - 2047' vision. "'Telangana Rising - 2047' plan possesses the transformative power to position Telangana not merely as a key player within the nation, but as a global gateway to the world. This plan embodies the government's unwavering resolve to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and subsequently into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047."

Welfare and Social Security

Describing housing as a matter of dignity for the poor, the Chief Minister said, "Owning a home is a lifetime dream for the poor as it is the very essence of their self-respect," while highlighting the state's flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme." "We allocated Rs 22,500 crores in the first year and sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses," he said, adding that one lakh homes have already been completed in 13 months and the remaining two lakh will be finished by September 17.

Reddy said the government has expanded food security measures significantly. "We have issued 15,12,000 new ration cards... and 30,038,000 people are now able to enjoy meals cooked with fine rice," he said, linking housing and food security as twin pillars of welfare.

Governance and Employee Welfare

"On governance reforms, he announced major employee welfare measures, including salary credit on the first day of every month and a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme. "We regard government employees as members of our own family," he said.

Infrastructure and Urban Development

Outlining infrastructure and urban development plans, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad is being reshaped under the "CURE, PURE and RARE" development model as part of the Telangana Rising vision, aimed at balancing urban growth, manufacturing expansion and agricultural transformation.

Commitment to Religious Harmony

Calling Telangana a "symbol of religious harmony," Reddy said the government would continue supporting all communities, including financial assistance for Haj pilgrims and development of places of worship across faiths.

Reiterating his long-term vision, he said, "My dream is to position Telangana not merely as a gateway for the nation, but to the entire world," adding that the state's transformation blueprint is designed to guide its growth over the next 100 years. (ANI)

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