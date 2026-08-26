Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met a delegation of saints led by Mahant Ravindra Puri and received an invitation to join the Pavitra Chhadi Yatra beginning from Bageshwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a discussion with a delegation of Saints and Seers at the residence of Chief Minister on the coming Pavitra Chhadi Yatra starting from Bageshwar. Delegation members also invited the Chief Minister to join the religious Yatra that has deep connections with Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural traditions.

Saints Meet Pushkar Singh Dhami At CM Residence

The delegation was headed by Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Chairman of Mansa Devi Temple Trust. During the meeting, the saints explained to Dhami about their proposed Yatra and the significance of religion attached to it.

The delegation also explained that Pavitra Chhadi Yatra is a very important tradition connected with Sanatan practices. In addition to it, they also emphasized the importance of the religious tradition in portraying religious and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

Pavitra Chhadi Yatra to be undertaken from Bageshwar

As per the information provided during the discussion, the Pavitra Chhadi Yatra would start from Bageshwar and visit several places of religious importance in the state. The Yatra would also visit several Siddha Peeths in the State.

The yatra is considered as an opportunity to connect people with the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. The journey highlights the historic temples and other sacred sites and practices which have always been an integral part of the spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand.

Focus on Uttarakhand Religious Tourism

The yatra also carries importance from the point of view of religious tourism in Uttarakhand. Visits to various religious places in Uttarakhand can be a good chance to introduce visitors to the spiritual diversity of the state and to less known religious places.

The presence of the saints of different religions enhances the importance of the event while the journey itself becomes an opportunity to promote the religious and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

Dhami Expresses Best Wishes for Successful Yatra

At the meeting, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the delegation and expressed his best wishes for the Pavitra Chhadi Yatra. He wishes to see the journey successful and without any problems.

The meeting takes place as the state of Uttarakhand is constantly promoting its religious heritage and pilgrimage destinations. The Pavitra Chhadi Yatra that starts from Bageshwar is supposed to attract attention to the spiritual heritage of the state.