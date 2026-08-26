A video from NIT Durgapur’s induction has sparked debate after a professor interrupted students performing to Bollywood song Chikni Chameli. Questioning whether approval had been taken, she asked if the event was an introduction or entertainment. Some backed her call for decorum at an educational institution, others criticised the public scolding.

A viral video from an induction programme at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur has triggered a heated debate online after a professor interrupted students' dance performance to Bollywood song Chikni Chameli. The video, widely shared on social media, shows a group of students performing on stage during the programme when a professor suddenly stands up and objects to the performance.

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Professor questions the students

In the clip, the professor is heard questioning whether the students had taken approval before performing to such a song. “Have you taken approval before performing on such songs?” she asks, before questioning the nature of the event.

“Is it a joke? Is it an introduction or entertainment? You people better know the class,” she can be heard saying. The students are then seen standing quietly and nodding as the professor addresses them. The video ends shortly afterwards, without showing whether the performance resumed or if any further action was taken.

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The exact circumstances surrounding the programme, including whether the performance had received prior approval, could not be independently verified from the viral clip.

Internet divided over professor’s reaction

The incident has sharply divided social media users.

A section of viewers supported the professor, arguing that students should maintain decorum during an official induction programme. Several users said Chikni Chameli, often described as an “item song”, was not an appropriate choice for a formal event at an educational institution.

One user wrote that there were many other Bollywood songs students could have chosen for a college function. Another said the professor was right to remind students about the setting and the purpose of the programme.

Some users also argued that a cultural performance should match the tone of the event, especially when faculty members and new students are present.

Others say students were simply having fun

However, many others strongly disagreed with the professor’s reaction.

Several viewers pointed out that the students appeared to be fully clothed and that the dance moves shown in the clip did not appear inappropriate. They questioned why the students were stopped publicly if the performance had been planned as part of the programme.

Some accused the professor of unnecessarily policing students’ entertainment, while others said college life should also allow young people space to relax and enjoy cultural activities.

“Let them enjoy,” one user commented, while another questioned what was wrong with students having fun during an induction event.

The video, nevertheless, revived the familiar debate over where educational institutions should draw the line between discipline and personal expression. Though some social media users believed that the professor's intervention was a necessary reminder about decorum. Others said it was an unnecessary interruption to a harmless student performance.

As the clip continues to circulate and draw traction, one thing is clear for sure that the short dance performance has turned into a much larger online argument over college culture, freedom and the idea of what is considered 'appropriate' on campus.