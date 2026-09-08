Following the arrest of BRS MLCs Naveen Reddy and Tata Madhu, the party vowed to continue raising public issues. BRS leader Harish Rao accused the Revanth Reddy govt of suppressing opposition, while police filed a case against KTR and others.

BRS MLC Naveen Reddy, who was arrested amid the ongoing row over Monday’s developments at the Telangana Assembly, said on Tuesday that the party would continue to raise issues concerning the people despite the arrests.

In a statement, Naveen Reddy said, “No matter how many illegal arrests they make, we will stand on the side of the people. As the BRS party, whether in the Legislative Council or the Legislative Assembly, we are ready to raise our voice on behalf of the people. Our leadership told us to fight on behalf of the people, and we will definitely hold the Revanth Reddy government accountable.”

BRS Alleges 'Emergency State' to Strangle Opposition

According to the BRS, Naveen Reddy was arrested following Monday’s developments at the Assembly. BRS also condemned the arrest of party MLC Tata Madhu. In a post on X, BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that police, acting on the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, prevented MLAs and MLCs from entering the Assembly and “brutally and aggressively” attacked the assembly members and council members.

Harish Rao termed the arrests of Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy unfortunate and alleged that the government was using police action to restrict the opposition from raising public issues in the Assembly. Harish Rao further questioned the deployment of police personnel outside BRS MLAs’ residences and asked why police were “roaming around our house”. He alleged that the police were being used as a “private army” and accused the government of attempting to suppress the opposition.

Calling the situation “not public governance”, Harish Rao described it as an “Emergency state to strangle the opposition” and alleged that the arrests amounted to restrictions on the opposition’s ability to speak on public issues. Harish Rao said the BRS would not stop its fight over public issues and directly questioned Revanth Reddy over the number of cases being filed against the party.

Criminal Case Against KTR, Harish Rao and Others

Meanwhile, Saifabad Police registered criminal cases against KT Rama Rao , Harish Rao, , Gangula Kamalakar, D Sudheer Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy and others for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel at Gate No 3 of the Telangana Assembly. According to the FIR filed by Detective Inspector M Balaswamy, the BRS leaders allegedly attempted to force entry despite security restrictions imposed on the Speaker’s orders.

They allegedly abused women constables, threatened staff, caught police personnel by the collar and pushed Quick Response Team personnel. The case has been registered under Sections 121(1), 132, 74, 79, 351, 352 and 353 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the investigation is underway.

BRS MLC Tata Madhu Arrested

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Thatha Madhusudan alias Tata Madhu was arrested by Saifabad Police on Tuesday in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am on Tuesday. He has been brought to Narayanguda Police Station after being arrested and is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial custody.