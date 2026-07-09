VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP's push for 'One Nation, One Election' is an attempt to weaken regional parties. He reaffirmed VCK's friendship with the DMK and commented on Tamil Nadu's changing political dynamics.

'One Nation, One Election a ploy to weaken regional parties'

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP's push for the 'One Nation, One Election' was part of a broader attempt to weaken regional political parties.

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Although VCK has MLA Vanni Arasu in Chief Minister Vijay-led cabinet, Thol Thirumavalavan said that the party would continue its friendship with the DMK. Addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan argued that Tamil Nadu's political landscape has historically been shaped by strong regional parties and alleged that the BJP's political objective was to diminish their influence.

Thirumavalavan said, "The BJP government is attempting to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' policy. The BJP's objective is to ensure that regional parties do not remain strong. Tamil Nadu has a long history of strong regional political parties. As third-force parties, the MDMK, PMK, NTK, and DMDK were formed and managed to secure around 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the vote. Now, Vijay has emerged as a strong force with 35 per cent of the vote. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Thirumavalavan are being deliberately targeted. We continue our friendship with the DMK."

Changing political equations in Tamil Nadu

Explaining the evolving political dynamics in the state, Thirumavalavan said parties were guided by their own ideologies and principles, while also drawing attention to changes in political equations over time.

Thirumavalavan said, "The person who called the DMK an 'evil force' later went to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and received his greetings. That was Vijay. Vijay gained votes by calling the DMK an "evil force." Will anyone question Vijay about that? The political situation in Tamil Nadu has now changed. Every political party has its own ideology and principles. Those who switch from one political party to another are people driven by a desire for positions and power. The BJP's objective is 'one party, one government'."

Thirumavalavan has called for the DMK and TVK to join hands at the national level to form a strong alliance against the BJP.

Simultaneous Elections Bill

The Centre brought in the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, providing a framework for simultaneous election cycles for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Bill is currently being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary. (ANI)