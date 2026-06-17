MoS Pabitra Margherita visited Kohima for the 12-year celebration of the NDA govt. He highlighted key achievements in Nagaland, including its second railway station, first medical college, and a significant increase in central funds.

Minister's Outreach in Kohima

As part of the nationwide outreach campaign commemorating 12 years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday held a series of programmes in Kohima, Nagaland, engaging with citizens and highlighting government initiatives.

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According to a press release, as part of the Pragati Path Yatra, the Minister visited Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima, where he participated in a Tree Plantation Drive and Cleanliness Drive promoting environmental conservation and public participation in nation-building initiatives and also visited the Handloom Marketing Complex, reaffirming the government's continued commitment towards strengthening livelihoods and promoting indigenous industries and traditional handloom sectors across the North East.

Engaging with Citizens and Professionals

Later, Margherita attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan organised at the BJP Headquarters in Kohima, followed by a Professionals and Intellectuals Meet, where he interacted with people from several fields of work and profession, party workers and members of civil society, the release said.

During the interaction, participants shared their views, suggestions and concerns on various issues, engaging in meaningful discussions on development and nation-building. Margherita highlighted India's transformational journey under the leadership of PM Modi and reiterated the Government's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. As a mark of appreciation for their contribution towards constructive public discourse and social participation, the Minister also presented letters of appreciation to the participants.

Exhibition on Government Achievements

The release noted that Margherita also visited an Exhibition showcasing the major achievements and milestones of the Modi government over the last 12 years, reflecting the sustained efforts in infrastructure development, welfare delivery, youth empowerment, economic growth and transparent governance.

Focus on North East Development

Concluding his outreach in Kohima, he stated at a press conference that under the leadership of PM Modi, the North East has finally received the focused attention and development it deserved for decades, but was deprived of for a long time.

Key Milestones in Nagaland

Highlighting key achievements in Nagaland, Margherita stated that after nearly a century, it was under Prime Minister Modi's leadership that the state received its second railway station at Shokhuvi in August 2022, marking a historic milestone in the state's connectivity. He also highlighted the establishment of the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), Kohima, the first-ever medical college in the State, as a reflection of the Government's commitment towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region, the release said.

Increased Financial Support for Nagaland

Drawing a comparison with previous governments, the Minister stated that while Nagaland received only Rs 5,405 crore as tax devolution during the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014, under the NDA government, the state has so far received Rs 59,327 crore under tax devolution. Similarly, he pointed out that grants-in-aid from the Centre increased from Rs 31,383 crore during the previous decade to Rs 79,970 crore under the present government, demonstrating the Centre's unprecedented commitment towards the development of Nagaland and the entire North East.

The release said that the programmes were attended by Kropol Vitsu, MLA of Southern Angami II constituency; Kuputo Shahe, Chairman, NSMDC; Thomas Magh, State President, BJP ST Morcha, Nagaland; Shiyeto Wotsu, General Secretary, BJP ST Morcha, Nagaland; Akum Pongen, State Executive Member, BJP Nagaland; H Thong, Co-Convenor, for 12 Years of Modi Governance; Khrielie Usou, President, BJP Kohima District; Ms. Hanchule Jemu, General Secretary, BJP Kohima District; Vizhalie Sanchu, Secretary, BJP Kohima District; and Rongnang Longkimer, Mandal President, 9 Kohima Town Mandal, along with other party workers and the public. (ANI)