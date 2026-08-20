BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Chhattisgarh Congress for a 'false' post alleging BJP chief Nitin Nabin ate non-veg food during Shravan. Trivedi called it 'condemnable propaganda' born from despair, saying Nabin had a vegetarian meal.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday alleged that the Chhattisgarh Congress, through its official X handle, posted misleading content about BJP national president Nitin Nabin's visit to Andhra Pradesh and a public meal he shared with party leaders. Congress had alleged that the BJP chief consumed non-vegetarian food in the Shravan month.

Refuting the opposition party's claim, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The Congress party, which is consistently failing to garner public support, is now--out of frustration and despair over its defeat--using its official social media handles to publish false, threatening, and completely fabricated posts." He termed the post concerning Nabin's visit "baseless, false, condemnable, and misleading" and said the BJP strongly condemned the alleged propaganda.

Accusations over National Flag Misrepresentation

Trivedi also accused the Congress party and its leaders of engaging in what he described as "absurd and malicious propaganda" concerning India's national flag around August 15. He alleged that Congress's official social media handles had misrepresented a video from a BJP event as an Independence Day celebration and had also displayed the national flag upside down. "This behaviour by the Congress reflects a deeply flawed and dangerous mindset," Trivedi said.

Congress's Post and BJP's Counter

"What they have done today regarding our National President is utterly condemnable; the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly denounces the false and misleading propaganda they attempted to spread," the BJP leader added.

Sharing a clip from Nitin Nabin's Andhra Pradesh visit, Chhattisgarh Congress posted on X, "Sanatan on the lips, refinement in speeches... the rest of BJP's conduct is out in the open. Hitting back, the BJP claimed that Nabin consumed a vegetarian South Indian meal in Visakhapatnam. "BJP national president Shri Nitin Gadkari ate pure veg South Indian meal... but the INDI alliance is spreading false propaganda claiming it was non-veg," Andhra Pradesh BJP posted on X.

Nabin's Andhra Pradesh Visit

BJP National President Nitin Nabin was on a visit to the State on Tuesday, where he held a meeting with the party's State Office Bearers, District Presidents and District In-charges in Visakhapatnam, with the discussions focusing on strengthening the organisation and ensuring effective coordination and public outreach across Andhra Pradesh.