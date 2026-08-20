The Ministry of Railways will manufacture 238 AC EMU rakes for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), with supply set for 2027-2030. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted major rail infrastructure expansion across the country.

238 AC EMU Rakes for Mumbai

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed that the Ministry of Railways has prioritised the manufacturing of 238 AC EMU rakes through its Production Units, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. The step has been taken to ensure the timely availability of rolling stock in line with the commissioning of infrastructure under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

Production and Supply Timeline

An indicative production programme provides for 120 AC EMU rakes through ICF, 71 rakes through RCF and 47 rakes through MCF, taking the total to 238 rakes.

Indian Railways' Production Units have proven capability in manufacturing modern passenger rolling stock, including Air-Conditioned EMUs, Vande Bharat trainsets and Vande Metro trainsets.

The Railway Board has approved procurement of the sanctioned AC EMU rakes on existing and proven RDSO/ICF specifications, facilitating expeditious manufacturing and supply of the rolling stock.

The supply is planned to commence from 2027, with the entire sanctioned quantity scheduled for completion by 2030. The availability of the first trainsets during 2027, followed by completion of the entire requirement by 2030, will help bridge the gap between infrastructure commissioning and rolling stock induction and enable optimum utilisation of the infrastructure.

Major Rail Infrastructure Expansion

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading a massive expansion of the country's rail infrastructure, drawing a parallel to the highway revolution initiated by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Highlighting the vision for a "four-lane railway network," the Minister announced that investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore are being directed toward Odisha to modernise its rail connectivity. "Just as Atal Bihari Vajpayee pioneered the four-lane highway network across the country, our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now advancing the four-lane railway network," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)