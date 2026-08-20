Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Bihar's agriculture progress and announced a major housing package for over 11 lakh families under the PMAY-Gramin scheme during his visit to Patna. He also highlighted farmer welfare initiatives.

Bihar's Agricultural Progress

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said agriculture in Bihar was on the path of progress and highlighted the government's efforts to promote low-cost, high-profit farming methods and integrated farming models for farmers with small landholdings.

Speaking to reporters after attending the state-level program of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Patna, Chouhan said he was pleased with the discussions held with progressive farmers on various aspects of agriculture, including the cultivation of fruits, flowers and vegetables. He said progressive farmers discussed farming methods that could reduce input costs while increasing returns.

"Today, an event for dialogue with farmers was held here. I was very pleased. Agriculture in Bihar is on the path of progress. Today, during the dialogue, our progressive farmers discussed the cultivation of fruits, flowers, and vegetables, farming methods that involve lower costs and yield higher profits," he said.

The Union Minister said the government had developed an integrated farming model aimed at benefiting farmers with small plots of land. He added that efforts would be made to accelerate the implementation of such initiatives in Bihar in coordination with the state government. "We have developed an integrated farming model for farmers who own small plots of land. We will endeavour to accelerate this work in Bihar under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the state Agriculture Minister," he said.

Earlier today, Chouhan announced a major package of initiatives for Bihar at the state-level Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana program. He announced the approval of 11,18,937 pucca houses for poor families in the state, along with an allocation of Rs 13,427 crore. At the program, attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and senior ministers of the Bihar government, Chouhan also made several important announcements for the state's farmers, women and rural population, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development.

Chouhan Attacks Congress on Vande Mataram

Launching a sharp political attack on the Congress party, Chouhan said that the decision to sing only a portion of Vande Mataram was an insult to the sentiments of the country and to the national song. He said that Vande Mataram was not an issue belonging to any particular political party, but was a matter of respect for Bharat Mata.

"The song had served as a source of inspiration during India's freedom movement, and singing it in its entirety was a duty of every Indian," he said. Chouhan accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics and alleged that some political parties attempt to distort symbols associated with India's unity, culture and national identity for political gains.

Major Housing Package for Bihar

Announcing a major housing package for Bihar, Chouhan said that 11,18,937 pucca houses had been approved for poor families in the state. An allocation of Rs 13,427 crore has also been made, and the sanction letter was handed over to the Chief Minister. He said that the initiative was not merely about constructing houses, but about providing dignity, security and a better quality of life to poor families.

"A pucca house is not a structure of brick and cement. It is a symbol of dignity and confidence for an entire family," Chouhan said. He noted that a house protects families from the hardships of winter, summer, rain and storms, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring a pucca house for every poor family was now being realised on a large scale in Bihar.

Taking stock of the progress made over the past two years, Chouhan said that 24,30,327 houses had already been approved for Bihar, involving a total expenditure of Rs 29,164 crore. He said the figures demonstrated that the government was not merely making announcements, but ensuring that development reached beneficiaries on the ground. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, funds under government schemes were being transferred to beneficiaries with greater transparency, he said. Targeting previous governments, Chouhan said that earlier the full amount meant for the poor did not always reach them, whereas the present system ensured that every rupee reached its intended destination.

Crop Insurance and Farmer Resilience

Chouhan also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which will now be implemented in Bihar. He said the scheme would provide farmers protection against crop losses caused by floods, drought, excessive rainfall and other natural calamities.

The Union Agriculture Minister said agriculture in Bihar was not merely an economic activity but the foundation of livelihoods for millions of families. He stressed that farmers should not be left completely vulnerable to natural risks and said the Centre and the state government were working together to make agriculture more remunerative and resilient.

"If the farmer is strong, the village will be strong; and if the village is strong, Bihar will be strong," Chouhan said, emphasising that agricultural policies must deliver tangible benefits on the ground. He urged farmers to understand their rights and make timely use of the benefits available under the crop insurance scheme.

Focus on Women's Economic Empowerment

Chouhan also placed strong emphasis on women's economic empowerment. He said that lakhs of women in Bihar were progressing through Self-Help Groups and that a large number of them had already become Lakhpati Didi. He said increasing women's incomes was a key priority of the government.

He stressed that increasing production by women's groups would not be enough unless their products also received access to markets. He said efforts would be made to establish She-Marts in every district, providing Jeevika Didi and women's Self-Help Groups with platforms to sell their products.

He said rural women needed support not only in production but also in product development, packaging and marketing.

Enhancing Rural Infrastructure and Farmer IDs

The Union Minister also appreciated Bihar's progress in creating Farmer IDs, stating that 53,83,000 farmer identity cards had already been created in the state. He said the Farmer ID would make it easier to deliver government schemes directly and quickly to eligible farmers, while improving transparency and simplifying beneficiary identification.

Chouhan also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and rural connectivity. He said roads, houses and agriculture were three fundamental requirements for improving rural life. (ANI)

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