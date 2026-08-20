Telangana Minister Konda Surekha told the TPCC Disciplinary Committee that she is not responsible for remarks her daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, made against the CM, stating they were her daughter's "entirely personal views".

Minister Responds to Disciplinary Notice

Telangana Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday sent her explanation to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee in response to the notice issued to her over remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, against the Telangana Chief Minister.

Surekha sent the letter to TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi, clarifying that the remarks made by her daughter were her personal views and that she should not be held responsible for them.

In her letter, Surekha said that on the occasion of her birthday on August 19, well-wishers of the Konda family and Congress Party workers had organised celebrations and service activities at several places across the state. She said that as part of these celebrations, her daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, attended a birthday celebration organised by local supporters and party workers in Geesukonda, her hometown, as the chief guest owing to her special bond with the place.

"The remarks made by her on this occasion are entirely her personal views. Expecting another person to take political responsibility or demanding an explanation for someone's opinions merely due to family relations is improper," Surekha said in the letter. She said holding her responsible for her daughter's remarks went against the spirit of natural justice.

"I have complete respect for the Congress Party leadership and the party's disciplinary code of conduct," Surekha said. She requested the disciplinary committee to consider the circumstances and democratic values involved and withdraw the notice issued to her.

"Therefore, considering the above facts and democratic values, I respectfully request you to recognize that I have no involvement in this matter and withdraw the notice issued to me."

Deepening Rift in Telangana Congress

Earlier, the political rift between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Konda family has intensified, with Congress MP and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi issuing a notice to Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha over remarks made by her daughter Konda Sushmita against the Chief Minister and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

Congress MP Ravi had asked Surekha to submit her explanation within three days following Sushmita's recent remarks, adding a fresh dimension to the growing differences within the ruling Congress.

The latest dispute centres on the Parkal Assembly constituency. During a recent programme in the constituency, Revanth Reddy publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to support him again in the next election. (ANI)