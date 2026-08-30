BJP leaders protested at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital over the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse. Demanding justice, they were joined by the victim's family. A BJP leader alleged she was attacked with a hammer and murdered.

BJP protests over nurse's death

A protest was staged by BJP leaders at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday over the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse, with party leaders demanding justice for the victim and strict action against the accused. The nurse was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room in the Pahadishareef area, with police suspecting that she may have been assaulted by unidentified persons.

The protest took place at the hospital's post-mortem examination (PME) centre. The victim's family members also joined the protest and demanded that the post-mortem process be halted until justice is delivered.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the hospital to maintain law and order.

Allegations and Demands for Justice

According to the victim's family, she was allegedly sexually assaulted, attacked and murdered inside her room in Thukkuguda under the limits of Pahadishareef Police Station.

BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged that the victim was attacked with a hammer and demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "On the day of Raksha Bandhan, a girl was attacked. A person opened the windows of her room and attacked her with a hammer, sexually assaulted and murdered her. What is the local Inspector doing? We had earlier filed a complaint with Hyderabad CP V.C. Sajjanar."

He further alleged that such incidents were happening due to illegal infiltrators and demanded an encounter of the accused. "We are demanding that the Hyderabad CP do justice for the victim girl and that the police should conduct an encounter. We also demand that the Telangana government provide justice to her family," he added.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the police, the victim was a native of Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago along with her friend Kaka Sarika, also aged 21 and working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital. Based on the complaint, it was suspected that some unidentified persons might have assaulted the victim and killed her by beating her with an unknown object, police said. (ANI)