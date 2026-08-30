Delhi Police arrested a man after seizing 223 kg of illegal firecrackers in Mukundpur. Separately, an anti-crime drive named "Operation Chakra" led to 193 arrests and the recovery of large quantities of drugs and illegal liquor in the city.

Illegal Firecrackers Seized Ahead of Diwali

Delhi Police said that they have seized 223 kg of illegal firecrackers meant for illegal sale ahead of Diwali. The accused was arrested after he could not produce any licence

On 26 August 2026, officers on routine patrol in Samta Vihar, Mukundpur, noticed a man sitting suspiciously in a vehicle, police said. "The vehicle was loaded with plastic sacks. When police checked the sacks, they found Diwali-style bombs and other firecrackers," police said.

The driver, identified as Rishabh (27), a resident of Sarita Vihar, said he had brought the crackers to "sell during Diwali". "He could not show any valid licence or permit." Police registered a First Information Report under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, at Bhalswa Dairy police station and arrested him. "The car was also seized". The investigation continues to find the source of the firecrackers, their intended buyers, and others involved in the illegal trade.

Operation Chakra: Delhi Police Arrest 193

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested over 193 people during an operation to curb crimes in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI that the operation code named as "Operation Chakra," which ran from the night of August 24 to August 27, has concluded. "A total of 154 FIRs were registered, and 193 people were arrested in different cases. Our focus was on organised crime, drugs, excise, and gambling... In excise cases, around 10,000 quarters of liquor were recovered, and 63 people were arrested. We also identified drug hotspots and conducted a focused campaign, recovering ganja, heroin, charas, buprenorphine, and fentanyl injections. We also recovered 544 grams of charas and tablets from one person, who said he had brought them from Himachal Pradesh. Now that the operation is over, we are working to trace the links." (ANI)