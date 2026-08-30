An FIR has been registered against former CM Mamata Banerjee for violating a Calcutta High Court order during a TMCP programme. WB ministers Agnimitra Paul and Indranil Khan criticised her, stating disrespect for the judiciary will not be tolerated.

Ministers Slam Former CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday said that any violation of a Calcutta High Court order, irrespective of the person involved, "would not be tolerated", after an FIR was registered against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged violation of the court's order during a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad programme in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI here, the West Bengal Minister added that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government "showed disrespect" to the High Court and alleged that judges were repeatedly insulted during the tenure. "Any violation of the High Court's order, whether by Mamata Banerjee or anyone else, will not be tolerated. The previous government showed disrespect to the High Court; judges were repeatedly insulted... now, such things will not be tolerated," Agnimitra Paul said.

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan also criticised Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had repeatedly disrespected constitutional institutions and the judiciary. "Mamata Banerjee never respected the country's laws or its Constitution. Even while serving as Chief Minister, she made highly objectionable and disrespectful remarks against the Calcutta High Court and its judges. Today, although the people of West Bengal have removed her from the post of Chief Minister and she is no longer even an MLA, she remains unable to shed that mindset," Khan told reporters.

He added that the former chief minister used to consider herself above the rule of law in Bengal, and that her attitude persists. "She used to consider herself above the rule of law in West Bengal, and that attitude persists. Consequently, attacking the judiciary and violating the law have become habitual for her. While the judiciary is a vital pillar of democracy under the Constitution, Mamata Banerjee's ideology is defined by rhetoric against democracy and the Constitution, as well as the violation of the law," he added.

FIR Details Alleged Violations

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (WBTMCP) have been booked by Hastings Police for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order during a foundation day programme held on Cathedral Road in Kolkata.

According to the police, Hastings Police Station registered a case on August 28 under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Apu Baidya of Hastings Police Station. According to the complaint, Banerjee, along with organisers of the WBTMCP programme, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and, in pursuance of the same, violated an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in connection with WPA No. 21728 of 2026.

The alleged violation took place during the WBTMCP foundation day programme organised at Cathedral Road on August 28. The programme was scheduled from 12 noon to 3 pm as per the permission and directions referred to in the complaint.

Police alleged that Banerjee and the organisers provoked their supporters during the programme, following which the crowd pushed aside barricades put up by the police.

The complaint further alleged that the crowd jostled with police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

According to the police account, the gathering also obstructed vehicular movement on one flank of Cathedral Road, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

The police further alleged that the organisers continued with the programme beyond the time permitted under the Calcutta High Court's order. The case includes provisions of the BNS relating to criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force against public servants and negligent conduct with respect to public ways. (ANI)