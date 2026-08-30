A routine flight announcement took a poetic turn when an IndiGo pilot charmed passengers with a heartfelt sher by legendary poet Majrooh Sultanpuri moments before landing in Kolkata.

A routine flight announcement took a poetic turn when an IndiGo pilot charmed passengers with a heartfelt sher by legendary poet Majrooh Sultanpuri moments before landing in Kolkata. A video shared on Instagram by a passenger named Sanchita captures the memorable announcement, which has gone viral on social media.

The pilot initially delivered the usual arrival updates, informing passengers that the aircraft was around 140 km from Kolkata, sharing the city's temperature and revealing that the flight was expected to touch down within the next 20 minutes.

But just when passengers expected the announcement to end, the pilot announced that he had something special to share.

"We are currently about 140 km away from Kolkata. The temperature in Kolkata right now is 29°. And in the next 20 minutes, we will be landing in Kolkata. The cabin temperature has been set to 24° for you. Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to serve you today. As I take your leave, I'd like to recite a couplet (sher). I hope you all will like it," he said.

He then recited Majrooh Sultanpuri's much-loved lines: "Arz karta hoon -

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya."

The poetic interlude was followed by a final update as the flight prepared for its descent.

"Bohot-bohot shukriya, ladies and gentlemen. The crew prepares for arrival. Touchdown in 15 to 20 minutes now. Thank you."

The passenger captioned the video, "Thanks, Indigo, for hiring such cool pilots."

Social media users praised the captain for adding a personal and memorable touch to an ordinary journey.

One user wrote, "Thank you, Captain. You really know how to make a flight a little more special!"

Another called him, "Our Mr Cool captain."

IndiGo's official Instagram account also responded to the passenger's appreciation.

“Thank you for your kind words and appreciation. We're delighted to know our crew and pilots made your journey pleasant and memorable. We'll be sure to share your compliments with the team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon.”