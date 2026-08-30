Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Modi for receiving Uzbekistan's highest honour, the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order. He said the award is a testimony to Modi's leadership and his efforts to strengthen India-Uzbekistan ties.

Rajnath Singh Hails PM Modi's Leadership In a post on X, Singh said the prestigious recognition reflected Prime Minister Modi's "visionary leadership" and his "steadfast efforts" to deepen the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan. "This prestigious recognition is a testimony to PM Modi's visionary leadership and his steadfast efforts to deepen the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan," he said on X. Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred Uzbekistan’s highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order. This prestigious recognition is a testimony to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast efforts to deepen the enduring friendship… pic.twitter.com/QLC7YlXK5R — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2026He said the honour was also a proud affirmation of India's rising global stature, growing influence and the strong partnerships that the country was building across the world. "It is also a proud affirmation of India's rising global stature, growing influence and the strong partnerships that New India is building across the world," he said."It is a moment of great pride for 1.4 billion Indians," Singh added. PM Modi's Uzbekistan Visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Saturday on the first leg of his two-nation visit. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, where he praised the warmth extended to him and announced that India-Uzbekistan ties would be elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.He said during the talks that arrangements for the long-term supply of uranium will be made. Further, he said that a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers will be established to provide direction to all aspects of India-Uzbekistan ties. Modi Thanks President for Warm Hospitality During the talks, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing arrangements during the dinner hosted for him on Saturday, including cultural performances by children. "I am especially grateful for the experience you curated for me during the meal yesterday; you were personally involved in every detail. Along with the delicious food, I also had the pleasure of witnessing songs and dances performed by talented children. It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here. Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart," PM Modi said.On Saturday, the Prime Minister landed in Tashkent for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour, the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, saying the recognition was a testimony to his leadership and efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.In a post on X, Singh said the prestigious recognition reflected Prime Minister Modi's "visionary leadership" and his "steadfast efforts" to deepen the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan. "This prestigious recognition is a testimony to PM Modi's visionary leadership and his steadfast efforts to deepen the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan," he said on X. Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred Uzbekistan’s highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order. This prestigious recognition is a testimony to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast efforts to deepen the enduring friendship… pic.twitter.com/QLC7YlXK5R — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2026He said the honour was also a proud affirmation of India's rising global stature, growing influence and the strong partnerships that the country was building across the world. "It is also a proud affirmation of India's rising global stature, growing influence and the strong partnerships that New India is building across the world," he said."It is a moment of great pride for 1.4 billion Indians," Singh added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Saturday on the first leg of his two-nation visit. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, where he praised the warmth extended to him and announced that India-Uzbekistan ties would be elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.He said during the talks that arrangements for the long-term supply of uranium will be made. Further, he said that a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers will be established to provide direction to all aspects of India-Uzbekistan ties.During the talks, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing arrangements during the dinner hosted for him on Saturday, including cultural performances by children. "I am especially grateful for the experience you curated for me during the meal yesterday; you were personally involved in every detail. Along with the delicious food, I also had the pleasure of witnessing songs and dances performed by talented children. It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here. Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart," PM Modi said.On Saturday, the Prime Minister landed in Tashkent for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace. (ANI)