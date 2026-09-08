Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar chaired a review meeting of the Minority Welfare Department, directing officials to address community problems and focus on student education. He ordered a redesign of the sericulture scheme based on farmer needs.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday directed elected representatives and officials to listen to and address the problems faced by minority communities in their respective jurisdictions. Chairing a review meeting of the Minority Welfare Department at Legislative House, Shivakumar said greater emphasis should be placed on the education of minority students.

Directives on Schemes and Outreach

The Chief Minister also reviewed the assistance and loan facilities being provided under the sericulture scheme of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation. He directed officials to consult sericulture farmers and redesign the scheme based on their requirements.

Shivakumar instructed the chairpersons of all boards and corporations under the Minority Welfare Department to tour the state and directly hear the concerns of minority communities.

Educational and Budgetary Initiatives

He also directed officials to expedite the implementation of various schemes announced in the Budget, including upgrading Maulana Azad schools on the lines of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) and starting women’s colleges.

The Chief Minister said a committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Mansoor Khan had been constituted to examine issues related to minority education.

Review of Hostel Facilities

He said separate committees had also reviewed the food facilities in minority hostels. The committee for North Karnataka, headed by MLA Yasir Pathan, and the committee for southern Karnataka, headed by MLA Bilkis Bano, had toured the regions and submitted their reports.

“Action will be taken based on these reports,” Shivakumar said.

It was also decided to introduce, on a pilot basis, student-managed messes in select hostels to improve the quality of food and management of hostel facilities.

The Chief Minister directed the department to ensure that all well-designed schemes and programmes are implemented within the stipulated timeframe.

Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Minister U T Khader, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad, BDA Chairman N A Haris, former Minister Rahim Khan, Wakf Board Chairman Ali Baba Hussaini, Minorities Commission Chairman U Nisar Ahmed, Minorities Development Corporation Chairman Altaf Khan, Christian Development Corporation Chairman Japhet, Haj Committee Chairman Tippu, Chief Minister’s Economic Adviser L K Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Ritesh Kumar Singh, and Minority Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain were among those present at the meeting. (ANI)