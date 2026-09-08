Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the state plans to introduce 5-6 bills during the monsoon assembly session starting Sept 22. An all-party meeting is scheduled for Sept 21, with the ruling party prepared for debate on all issues.

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday said the state government plans to introduce around five to six bills during the short-term monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on September 22.

“We are planning to introduce about five to six bills during the short-term monsoon session of the Assembly, which begins on September 22,” Mahaling said.

Preparatory Meetings Scheduled

He said the Business Advisory Committee would meet to decide the course of action and the business to be taken up during the session.

“The Business Advisory Committee will also meet, and whatever is decided there will be the course of action,” the minister said. Mahaling also said an all-party meeting has been scheduled for September 21, which will be attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Leader of the Opposition.

“An all-party meeting is scheduled for September 21 as well; the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will both be present,” he said.

Government Ready for Debates

The minister said the ruling party was prepared to discuss issues that may be raised during the session and urged the Opposition to participate in debates on the floor of the House.

“The ruling party is always prepared for any issue that arises. The opposition, too, should be prepared to engage in debate with us on the floor of the House,” Mahaling said.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly's official portal lists the seventh session of the 17th Assembly from September 22 to October 3. The upcoming session is expected to see discussions on a range of issues, with the Opposition having indicated that matters concerning Odisha's interests and recent policy developments could be raised during the proceedings. The government has maintained that all issues raised by the Opposition can be discussed during the regular session. (ANI)