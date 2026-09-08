Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with all 182 MLAs and ministers, will participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation programme at the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar to promote environmental conservation and public participation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, members of the Council of Ministers and all 182 MLAs will participate in a special tree plantation programme at the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Wednesday under the third phase of the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The plantation drive will be held as the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's session begins on September 9 and will take place at the Sachivalaya premises, opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Commitment to Environmental Conservation

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, members of the Council of Ministers and all 182 MLAs will come together to plant trees and reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation. The programme is aimed at strengthening the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in Gujarat and encouraging greater public participation in tree plantation and environmental protection.

The plantation programme will be organised immediately after the inauguration of the state-of-the-art disaster management facility ‘BHISHM Cube’ at the Sachivalaya. State ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries present in the Assembly have been invited to participate in the plantation drive.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign Background

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on June 5, 2024, as a people's movement to promote tree plantation and environmental conservation. The campaign has since been expanded through successive phases. Gujarat launched the third phase of the campaign, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’, in June 2026 with an emphasis on increasing green cover and encouraging community participation in plantation activities.

Monitoring and State's Focus

According to the Union Environment Ministry, plantations under the campaign are uploaded on the Meri LiFE portal, while plantations undertaken by State Forest Departments and Union Territories are geotagged and monitored, with survival assessments carried out by the respective authorities.

The Gujarat government has been promoting the campaign as part of its broader focus on environmental conservation, green growth and sustainable development. The state is now set to reinforce the message through the collective participation of its elected representatives at the Sachivalaya. (ANI)