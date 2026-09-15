BJP MLA Siddharth Nath Singh slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's poll promises and his takeover of the Lohia Trust, calling his 2027 ambitions a dream. A trust member countered that the leadership change was consensual and proposed by Shivpal Yadav.

BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav's Ambitions and Promises

BJP MLA from Prayagraj, Siddharth Nath Singh, on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's promises and internal party moves, dismissing his political ambitions and questioning his past governance record. This comes after Yadav announced that if the party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh, sugarcane farmers will receive their crop payments within 24 hours. He further promised abundant electricity, full access to fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation, profitable crop pricing, and free medical treatment for farmers. Amid these political assurances, Akhilesh Yadav also took over as the Chairman of the Lohia Trust, replacing his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in a major organisational shift.

On Sugarcane Farmers' Dues

On sugarcane farmers' dues, questioning Akhilesh Yadav's track record, Singh asked, "Why didn't Akhilesh waive the bills of sugarcane farmers when his government was in power in the state, and why did the BJP have to do this work? Akhilesh should answer this first."

On Lohia Trust Takeover

On Akhilesh Yadav taking over the Lohia Trust from Shivpal Yadav, the BJP leader said, "Akhilesh fears that Uncle Shivpal might surge ahead of him in 2027. That is why he betrayed Uncle Shivpal once again and sat in the chairman's chair himself." He added that Akhilesh is dreaming "Mungeri Lal's beautiful dreams" about 2027, and that "returning to power in 2027 will remain just like those dreams because he has developed a habit of seeing such dreams."

On Information Department Budget

On allegations over the UP Information Department budget, responding to Akhilesh Yadav's claim that the department's budget rose from ₹300 crore to ₹1,800 crore in the last decade, Singh said, "During Akhilesh's tenure, there was nothing to show, so what would they advertise? They used to advertise only Saifai. Today, the Uttar Pradesh government has achieved unprecedented development in every field, so the government is showing its work to the public, and what is wrong with that?" He further said, "Where Akhilesh gets these figures from and what he speaks, even he himself does not know."

Lohia Trust Transition Was with 'Complete Consensus': Board Member

Addressing recent political speculation surrounding the leadership shift at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Trust, Board Member Rajesh Yadav clarified that the transition took place with complete consensus and mutual respect. Countering claims of internal strife, Yadav confirmed that senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav personally endorsed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take charge as the Trust's National President.

Speaking on the organisational decision made during the Trust's recent meeting in Lucknow, Rajesh Yadav emphasised that Shivpal Yadav continues to hold a position of immense respect within both the family and the party structure. The proposal to appoint Akhilesh Yadav as National President of the Trust was passed unanimously by a voice vote among all attending board members. Shivpal Singh Yadav himself formally put forward Akhilesh Yadav's name for the top post during the official proceedings.

Reaffirming Shivpal Yadav's stature, Rajesh Yadav noted, "Shivpal Singh Yadav is the paternal uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and a senior leader whose directions we respect and follow. I am also a member of the Lohia Trust, and a meeting of the Trust was held recently. During that meeting, Shivpal Singh Yadav himself proposed the name of Akhilesh Yadav for the post of National President, and the proposal was passed unanimously by voice vote..." (ANI)