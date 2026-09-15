Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Bihar on September 16 for a tour to assess flood damage. He will conduct an aerial survey, meet farmers and victims, and hold a review meeting with Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary.

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Bihar on Wednesday, September 16, to assess the overall flood situation and evaluate the related damage across the state. During the visit, the Union Minister will conduct an extensive aerial survey of various flood-affected areas of the state, interact directly with affected farmers and common people, and review relief and rescue operations in a high-level meeting with senior officials in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. A team of senior officials from the Union Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development will also accompany Shivraj Singh during the tour.

Detailed Itinerary of the Visit

As per the scheduled programme, Chouhan will reach Patna from Bhopal and conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Dighwara and Maner by helicopter from Patna State Hangar at 10:30 AM. Following his arrival at the Hajipur Police Line at 11:00 AM, he will travel by road to Tersia and Saraipur villages. There, he will inspect the damage caused to crops by the floods and interact directly with local farmers.

After taking stock of the flood-affected areas, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit 'Samvad', Chief Minister's Secretariat, at 12:15 PM. He will also participate in an important review meeting on flood disaster management, relief works and assistance to be provided to farmers, with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and senior officials.

Departing from Patna at 1:30 PM, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Nawabgarhi in Munger at around 2:15 PM. At Nawabgarhi, he will visit the relief camp and will meet flood victims and assess the quality of ongoing relief work. After this, he will travel by road via Bhagalpur to inspect the Kosi-Karaiya embankment in Navgachia. In the evening, he will visit the relief camp at Bhagalpur Polytechnic College to meet the affected families taking shelter there and enquire about their well-being.

Shivraj Singh will also meet flood-affected people on the morning of September 17 before leaving for Patna.