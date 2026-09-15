Union Minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about a potential fee on UPI transactions over ₹2,000. Athawale called the claims 'baseless' and confirmed that the government has no such proposal under consideration.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, refuting allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding potential charges on high-value digital transactions, said that the Centre has not decided to impose any fee on transactions exceeding ₹2,000, calling the claims completely "baseless and untrue."

No Proposal to Levy Fee on UPI Transactions

Speaking to ANI, Athawale hit out at the Congress leader, stating that there is currently no proposal under the government’s consideration to introduce or hike any transaction fees. "Now, Rahul Gandhi is alleging that if a transaction exceeds ₹2,000, the government is considering imposing a fee on it. This allegation by Rahul Gandhi is false. As of now, there is no matter before the government regarding the introduction or increase of any such fee," Athawale told ANI.

Athawale stated that the Narendra Modi-led government has always prioritised ease of doing business and would not burden traders. "Going forward, the government will take whatever decision it deems appropriate, but the government's stance is never to cause distress to traders and businesspeople," he said.

'Modi Govt Not Under Any Foreign Pressure'

Dismissing allegations that India's policy decisions are influenced by foreign powers, Athawale asserted that the Modi government does not operate under external pressure and maintains independent, balanced bilateral relations globally. "Furthermore, the government is absolutely not under any pressure from America. The Narendra Modi government maintains good relations with China, Russia, Iran, and all countries. We also have good trade relations with America. Therefore, Narendra Modi and our Indian government are certainly not under any pressure from America," Athawale said.

Reiterating that no such decision regarding digital transactions had been made, the minister said: "As of yet, no decision has been taken to impose a fee on transactions above ₹2,000. Hence, Rahul Gandhi is leveling false accusations, and there is absolutely no substance or fact to these allegations."

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on UPI Charges

Athawale’s remarks came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led central government, saying that it has surrendered to pressure from American payment corporations by reportedly initiating the process of imposing charges on UPI.

In an X post, Gandhi argued that while the government claims consumers will not be charged directly, permitting a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will ultimately lead to higher retail prices. "The Modi government has quietly opened the door to imposing fees on UPI. Now, MDR can be levied on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Even if these transactions account for just 5% of the volume, they make up nearly 65% of UPI's total transaction value. The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to prices, straight out of the customer's pocket," he said.

The Congress leader said that the American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy, further alleging that the Modi government has opened the path to changing the policy in exactly that direction. "Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," he said. (ANI)